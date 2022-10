Ooni of Ife sets to marry two more women in October

Few weeks after getting married for the fourth time, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi will be taking two more wives this month.

The Ooni of Ife has been confirmed to be marrying Tobi Phillips and Ashley Adegoke before his 48th birthday this month.

Recall that just recently, the Ooni got married to Olori Mariam Anako, a Queen from Ebira in Kogi state, and also Olori Elizabeth Opeoluwa Ogunwusi nee Akinmuda betrothed to him in Magodo, Lagos.