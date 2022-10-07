Tinubu’s return stops prevailing rumours

There was jubilation in the camp of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday when he returned to the country.

While he was away, reports were suggesting that Tinubu was ill and could be receiving medical attention in London.

The situation forced the candidate and his handlers to release a series of photographs and videos to dispel the rumour of his ill health.

Elated party chiefs and loyalists were at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Thursday to receive Tinubu.

While the APC presidential candidate was in London, he held several consultative meetings with some prominent Nigerians, including billionaire businessman, Yemi Idowu, who had shown interest in investing in Nollywood, and the owner of the defunct hiTv, Toyin Subair.

The former Lagos State governor had also tried to show proof of his physical fitness while in London, even though that was met with derision by a skeptical public.

Tinubu had left the country after the secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Hon. James Faleke, released a 422-member list of the council. The PCC list met resistance from party stakeholders, including the NWC and governors, who claimed they were not carried along.

While the controversy and disaffection created by the list among party faithful continued, Tinubu jetted out to London to rest. The news of his travel triggered a wave of speculations about his health, with rumours swirling about his death, especially following his inability to attend the peace accord signing ceremony in Abuja. All the presidential candidates signed the accord.

But the vice presidential candidate of the party and the former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, represented Tinubu at the event.

So to try to debunk the rumours about his health, Tinubu posted a seven seconds video of himself riding a bike, as proof that he was fine.

The presidential hopeful also tweeted through his verified Twitter handle and declared that he was hale and hearty and ready to serve Nigeria from day one.

He tweeted, “Many have said I have died; others claimed I have withdrawn from the presidential race. Well…nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am ready to serve Nigeria from day one.”

That was followed by another picture of him wearing a suit while having a conversation with Idowu and Subair on Tuesday in London. All that, however, did little to stop the speculation about his health.