The University of Lagos, Akoka, appointed its first female Vice Chancellor on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Among seven candidates shortlisted for the institution’s top job, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, a Professor of Microbiology at the University’s College of Medicine, emerged as the institution’s 13th substantive Vice Chancellor to succeed Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, whose tenure elapses in November.

Ogunsola is the first female Vice Chancellor of UNILAG since its establishment 60 years ago.