INEC Chairman assures, Multiple voting, rigging no longer possible !

October 9, 2022

The Independent National Electoral Commission has boasted that it had “murdered” and “buried” rigging and other forms of electoral malpractices in the 2023 election.

He said all that was made possible with the signing of the Electoral Act 2022, the Bimodal Voter Registration System and other strict measures launched ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The commission also expressed optimism that next year’s general elections would be free, fair, credible and free of corruption.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, represented by the Deputy Director, Voter Education Provider, Election Monitoring and Observation, Chukwuemeke Ugbaoja, said this at a breakfast seminar organised in Abuja.

Yakubu said, “With the Electoral Act 2022, we have murdered rigging of elections in this country; we have buried it. I want to tell you with all authority that was the greatest thing that has happened to this country.

“There is no way anybody can vote two times in this country again. It is not possible. The machine is there, you bring your voter card, and they match it to the machine because your name and particulars have been configured into that machine.

