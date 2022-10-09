We’ll shut Lagos down with Mega rally Oct 9 – MC Oluomo

This is going to be a mega rally, we are going to shut Lagos down for Asiwaju Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

“The reason why we postponed the rally initially, was because of some logistics and situations that were supposed to be put into proper perspectives which we have sorted out.

“The APC chieftains and stakeholders have blessed the rally and we are ready to roar. Maximum security guaranteed.

The rally tagged, five-million-man walk, was organised to mobilise support for Tinubu’s victory in 2023 as well as the re-election of Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

The rally is billed to take off 9am at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere and terminate at Bolade Oshodi.