2 Yahoo boys in Ogun State, cut 40yr old man to pieces, learn from Facebook ritual tips

Two suspected Internet fraudsters, aka Yahoo boys, Friday Odeh, 21, and Poso Idowu, 20, have allegedly killed a 40-year-old man, Abdullahi Azeez, in the Owode-Egba area of Ogun State.

The victim was reportedly cut into pieces by the suspects.

The men were arrested at their hideout at Owode-Egba, three months after they allegedly committed the crime.

The police had launched investigation when relative of the victim lodged a complaint at the Owode-Egba divisional police headquarters on June 9, 2022.

The victim left his house at the Kobape area on June 8, 2022, and did not return home.

A technical and intelligence-based investigation, led the investigator to the hideout of Friday Abinya Odeh on September 22, 2022.

There the SIM card of the victim was recovered…and that was the discovery that let out cats from the bag.

Fridays arrest when his hide out was bursted led to the apprehension of his accomplice, Poso Idowu.

On interrogation, the suspects confessed that they kidnapped the victim on June 8, 2022, at the Kobape area around 7.30pm, from where they forcefully took him to the bush, killed him and dismembered him.

“They confessed further that it was one herbalist, identified simply as Arab Money, who they claimed to have contacted on Facebook that prescribed the ritual for them.

“All efforts to recover the remains of the victim proved abortive, as the suspects claimed to have disposed of it.”