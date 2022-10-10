How Thousands troop out for MC Oluomo’s Pro-Tinubu Rally In Lagos

The chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages management committee, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo and other supporters of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, defied the early morning rain and shut down the route of the rally to traffic on Sunday.

The march commenced at the Teslim Balogun Stadium and will terminate at Oshodi.

The rally was also organised in support of the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat for their re-election next year.

Various Tinubu support groups in Lagos have described the mammoth crowd that turned out at the rally as a sign of the party candidates’ popularity and dared other parties to do the same.

The solidarity walk was attended by MC Oluomo himself along with a large number of supporters and Nollywood actors as thousands of participants converged at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere and walked to Bolade-Oshodi in support of the APC candidates.

Security operatives, including the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, were also present at the rally to protect the residents.

The five-million march themed, ‘Mother of all Rallies,’ was the second pro-Tinubu rally held by the Lagos APC.

The first rally was held on Monday, October 3, by women who embarked on a solidarity walk to show their support for the APC presidential candidate.

Addressing the supporters, MC Oluomo said the walk became imperative to demonstrate the massive support for Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Akinsanya said the former Lagos state governor has the character, capacity and competence to provide leadership that everyone would be proud of in the country.