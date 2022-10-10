INEC Chairman commends GOCOP, charged to curb fake news

Prof. Mahmood has called on GOCOP to lead a network or alliance of stakeholders to curb fake news engineered by unpatriotic individuals.

“Fake news is a threat to national security and all hands must be on deck to check it. Managing this process requires in part, concerted efforts. We have noticed that your members have so far steered clear of fake news. We urge you to do more.

GOCOP should come out strongly in the battle against fake news which is clearly a challenge to the electoral process going forward.

We are happy to note that you have your peer review mechanism using your leaders to regularly remind every member of the need for credible journalism.

This is highly commendable. We urge you to extend this beyond GOCOP to serve as a bulwark against the menace of fake news.”