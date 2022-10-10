INEC Chairman @ GOCOP 6th Annual Conference reveals 2023 Elections plans

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu featured at the 6th Annual Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) at the Sheraton Hotel, in Lagos, few days ago .

INEC Chairman Unveils Innovations as Thought Leaders Make Projections on 2023 Elections

October 6, 2022

From Left: Dr Chichi Aniagolu-Okoye, Dr Umar Ardo, Maureen Chigbo, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, and Dr Solomon Arase at 6th GOCOP Annual Conference

Dipo Kehinde/

Fresh insights were provided on what could make the 2023 Elections credible, as thought leaders and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu featured at the 6th Annual Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) at the Sheraton Hotel, in Lagos, today.

In his keynote address titled ‘2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcome’, Prof. Mahmood harped on innovations that would make a difference in the upcoming elections, ensure the credibility of the process, and restore public confidence.

Restating INEC’s commitment to credible elections, he said, “Votes will continue to count and will be the sole determinant of the electoral outcome. For this reason, the Commission has introduced many new innovations, supported by the deployment of appropriate technology, to protect the sanctity of the choice made by Nigerians at the polls ranging from voter registration to voter accreditation and result management. The deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) with its dual fingerprint and facial biometric accreditation process has ensured that only genuine voters are accredited to vote during elections. This has curtailed the incidence of multiple voting and other sharp practices associated with voter accreditation during elections. The BVAS has come to stay and will be the only means by which voters will be accredited in the 2023 General Election.

“Furthermore, the introduction of the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) Portal has made the result management procedure more transparent. Polling Unit results are now uploaded in real-time to the IReV portal for public view. This has enhanced transparency, credibility, and consequently public confidence in the outcome of elections. The IReV has come to stay, and polling unit results will be uploaded to the portal in real-time in the 2023 General Election.”

He said that improvement in the electoral process has led to less litigation, adding, “What we are seeing now is less and less litigation challenging the outcome of elections conducted by INEC. But we have more and more litigation on the conduct of party primaries.

Chairman at the occasion, the Founder of the Centre for Alternative Policy Perspectives and Strategy (CAPPS), Dr. Umar Ardo celebrated INEC’s achievements with the employment of Technology which, according to him included the elimination of multiple voting, vote allocation, changing of results, and irregular voting.

Expressing confidence in INEC and the Media, Dr. Ardo said, “INEC is an Island of efficiency in a huge ocean of inefficiency. What is left is now with the politicians, the politicians must behave themselves and accept that in an election there must be a winner and a loser.”

One of the panelists, former Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Solomon Arase spoke on election security management and identified challenges ahead of INEC as manpower deployment, capacity to dominate the security space, the institutional synergy of the Media, Civil Society, security agents, and electoral body, proper handling of communication by security agents, punishments for electoral offenses, and the issue of command and control among security agents.

Another panelist, Dr. Chichi Aniagolu-Okoye of the Ford Foundation applauded INEC for what she described as the courage to pass the electoral bill. She described it as a quantum leap.

On the 2023 elections, Dr. Aniagolu-Okoye said, “Our concern must be how do we make sure that we have the leadership that will take us to the next level.