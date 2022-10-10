Prof drags Ataoja of Osogbo & wife to court for renaming daughter

A Professor, Adekunle Oloki, has approached a District Customary Court in Osun State, for an order asking his former wife, Kafayat Oyetunji, to reverse his daughter’s name.

Oloki in the court process accused Kafayat, who is now married to Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji, of changing his daughter’s name Nadirah Lawal-Oloki to Nadirah Oyetunji.

Kafayat was said to have given birth to Nadirah for Oloki before both of them parted ways.

In a motion filed by his counsel, Asafa Olaore, the plaintiff claimed that the defendant took their daughter to live with her at Ataoja of Osogbo’s palace, her new matrimonial home without his consent.

“The defendant has changed my daughter’s name from Nadirah Lawal-Oloki to Nadirah Oyetunji.

“I have more than sufficient wherewithal necessary to take proper care and nurture my daughter to any standard.

“ If granted the custody of my child by this Honourable Court, I am quite ready to continue taking full responsibility for the total needs, education and well-being of my child.

“My daughter is a United States citizen and I have commenced moves to make her acquire full citizenship,” the plaintiff stated.

Olaore urged the court to direct the defendant to allow the plaintiff to have access to his daughter.

But the respondent’s counsel, S. B. Ajibade, said the plaintiff has never been denied access to his daughter, saying, “he (Oloki) has run away since 2015 and abandoned his responsibility.”

Meanwhile, President of the Customary court, K. B. Adeyinka has adjourned the matter to December 14 for hearing.