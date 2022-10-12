Davido orders G-wagon for Chioma, set to wed

Chioma Avril Rowland, Davido’s his baby mama is getting a brand new luxury car from him in a matter of days.

The Afropop singer, has ordered for it..The development comes a few days after Davido hinted that he will be getting married to the celebrity chef in 2023.

“100% it’s going down 2023,” he said.

The auto deal ,YOUNEWS Learnt became known through Adesuwa Renee (@Renee5star), the well-known auto dealer, who took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to reveal that the ‘OBO’ crooner recently ordered a G-Wagon for his woman.

Renee also shared a screenshot of her chat with the megastar.

“Davido strikes again. Happiness is what we got on this side. Your celebrity car dealer is ready to deliver again,” she wrote.

The duo have been in the public eye for a few years now over their relationship.

The musician had proposed to the celebrity chef in September 2019 after which they staged a low-key introduction ceremony.

He thereafter announced plans to tie the knot with her in 2020 but would later postpone the wedding austensibly because of COVID.

Their relationship would, however, hit the rocks in March 2021.

Then Davido was rumoured to be having an affair with Mya Yafai, a model.

But in recent times, Davido and Chioma have been seen together often at events…and YOUNEWS make bold to say there are more obvious signs that they are sizzling romantically, and dotting on each other.

The pair welcomed Ifeanyi, their first child together, in 2020.