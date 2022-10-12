Fans Knock Portable over new ‘crazy’ tattoo

singer Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has subject himself to operation, in order to wear new set of tattoos.

One of the tattoos is an artwork that looks like a coffin, while the rest are inscriptions such as “Zazu”, “SOS” and “Ika of Africa”.

The new tattoos have, however, generated reactions from Instagram users who took to the post comments section to share their views about the singer’s new tattoos.

“I always have that feeling that something is wrong with the guy… I see him as someone who needs our help. I am happy for him. Financially he’s doing well but mentally Nah”

“You are overly looking too rough and dirty for our liking. The entertainment industry has grown beyond looking this way like a typical Lagos Agbero. Take a look at celebrated artists in the same industry. Banky W, MI, Wizkid, etc, some of them don’t look as rough and dirty as you appear all the time.

“Upon all the money wey u get u be like were (mad man). No go take care of yourself look as u be like mad person,”

“Look after the skin first, Take nice supplements, use better cream. Go for facial instead of face tattoo”

“Una sure sey this guy dey alright like this. No be casket be that?” another fans asked rhetorically .