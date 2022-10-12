“Loads of sex is good for Couples” Pastor Tolu Odukoya advises

Pastor Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, the first daughter of late clergywoman, Bimbo Odukoya has advised married couples to have loads of sex.

She said this on her Twitter account on Wednesday while sharing six rules of marriage.

Dear Couples, ‘Have loads of sex’, Pastor Tolu Odukoya advises

“When in a marriage have loads of sex. A couple not sleeping is very dangerous. My father once said ‘sex is currency, if you don’t spend it at home you will spend it elsewhere’ Mr and Mrs, spend your currency at home. Truth: sex is like wine, it gets better with time.” she wrote.

The mother of three also advised couples to stop competing with each other and practice forgiveness.

“When in a marriage Stop Competing! is not a competition. Her success is your success, His success is your success. You’re both meant to complement each other not compete against each other.

She added, “When in a marriage, forgive. Unforgiveness is cancer, you need to nip it in the bud before it kills your love. If it’s difficult to let go, it simply means you don’t have closure…keep talking about it. My mother once said “Marriage is 2 forgivers living together.”