Ooni Of Ife goes gaga, Marries Wife No 3, set for No 4 on Oct 14

Tobi Phillips is the third wife of the King, who has two wives, Olori Mariam Ogunwusi and Elizabeth Anako

The Ooni Of Ife, Ooba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on October 9, 2022, married former Miss Tobi Phillips, a 32-year-old ex model, an artist and fashion designer.

The new bride is a former beauty queen.

Present at the August occasion were the monarch’s family members and friends.

The next wedding which takes place on October 14, 2022 will be with Princess Ashley Adegoke.