OONI TO MARRY TWO MORE WIVES BEFORE 48TH BIRTHDAY

Just weeks after Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife married his fourth wife, Olori Mariam Anako the monarch is set to take two more wives this October.

Ahead of his 48th birthday celebration, Oba Adeyeye will marry two more wives, Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke.

Tobi Phillips was a former Beauty Queen and a graduate of Marine Science from Lagos State University, while Princess Queen Ashley is a chartered accountant and founder of an NGO, Ashley Adegoke Foundation.

In 2018, it was speculated that the Ooni was set to marry Tobi following his divorce from Olori Wuraola Zainab Otiti.

According to Palace sources Oba Ogunwusi was in a very serious relationship with Tobi Phillips, who he started dating following his separation.

But somehow the marriage wasn’t possible as the Ooni married Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, who bore him his heir.

Before his coronation in 2016, Oba Adeyeye was previously married to Adebukola Bombata in 2008, but the marriage failed after his coronation.

After being crowned, Ooni married Edo-born Zainab-Otiti Obanor in 2016, the union lasted for 17 months before their separation and married Naomi Silekunola in 2018.

Ooni’s new marriage is coming ten months after Queen Naomi Silekunola took to social media to announce her separation from the monarch in December 2021. The failed union, which lasted for three years, produced a son Tadenikawo.

© DESMOND EKWUEME