Ooni’s latest bride’s blasts those outside ‘one man, one wife’ affairs in old video

Queen Tobi Phillips, the third wife of the Ooni of Ife’s harsh words for adulterers and those who ho beyond one man ,one wife affairs is trending !

Her pals squealed to YOUNEWS that she now wish she could reverse the hand of the clock and undo the expository video.

Tobi Phillips is the third wife of the King, who has two wives, Olori Mariam Ogunwusi and Elizabeth Anako

Queen Tobi Phillips’ raised into world consciousness as the third wife of the Ooni of Ife put her in line .

Netizens dug up the old video of her blasting adulterers.

The Ooni’s new wife had, in the past, blasted married men who cheated on their wives.

In the video, the new Queen questioned the point of marriage when one doesn’t intend to keep that promise.

She noted how couples make promises before God and man but yet don’t keep to the promises.

For her, such marriage is just a piece of paper if all they do is chase everything under a skirt.

The new Queen also threw shots at women who go into marriages because of societal pressure.Tobi Phillips stated this as she pointed out the growing increase in the divorce rate.

This throwback video is coming hours after she officially became the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

On Sunday, October 9th, the Ife Kingdom welcomed their third queen, Queen Tobi Phillips.

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi took delivery of his new wife on Sunday following their nuptials.

Videos from the low-key wedding made it’s way round the internet.

The new wife of the monarch was seen in white traditional attire as she received blessings from her family.

Though the Ooni wasn’t in sight, the King sent his guards and royal staff.

Following her wedding, Queen Tobi Phillips made her first public statement as one of the Queens of Ife.

YOUNEWS checked her Instagram page and noticed that the new Queen had added the royal title to her name.

The ex-beauty queen now addresses herself as ‘Queen Tobi Phillips’.