Portable Gets New Tattoos In Cyprus

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has subject himself to operation, in order to wear new set of tattoos.

The “Zazu ” hitmaker surprised his fans by taking to Instagram to share a video of him getting some new facial tattoos in Nicosia, Cyprus.

One of the tattoos is an artwork that looks like a coffin, while the rest are inscriptions such as “Zazu”, “SOS” and “Ika of Africa”.

Verily know for courting troubles , Portable

on July 18, 2022, posted a video on Instagram claiming to be the founder of the infamous cult group One Million Boys. This drew the attention of the public and prompted an investigation by the Nigeria Police Force.

He later refuted the statement, claiming that what he meant was one million followers.

He was also disqualified from the 2022 Headies Awards after being nominated in two categories.