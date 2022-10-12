Tinubu to APC members: Tell PDP who want change of govt to ‘shut up’

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress for 2023, has implored members of the party APC to tell Opposition members calling for change of government to “shut up their mouths.”

He said if PDP say they want change of government, they should tell them to shit up because they they do not have the moral right after squandering our resources for 16 years. So stop it!

Tinubu gave the directive when he Addressed APC women on Monday.

Tinubu said, “If they say they want a change of government, just tell them we will like to be polite but shut up your mouth.”

The ruling party candidate added, “Prosperity is here. Help is here. Security is here. Banditry has ended. Hopelessness is not in our dictionary.”