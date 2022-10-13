Critics rise against Peter Obi, hit him with 10 points
October 13, 2022
- After 8 years in Awka, what are Obi’s landmarks? Currently, we are seeing Zulum’s landmarks in Borno State, El Rufai’s landmarks in Kaduna, Wike’s landmarks in Rivers and Ganduje’s landmarks in Kano. I can list 50 Tinubu’s landmarks in Lagos.
- Why did the Ikemba of Nnewi, Emeka Odumegu Ojukwu, want to prevent Obi’s second term, why did Obi go to Nnewi to beg Ojukwu and swear that he can never leave APGA?
- Was it proper to invest government funds in family business without due process? What’s the current value of the $20m invested in Obi’s family Breweries?
- Why the Obi’s strong attachment to Dubem Obazie family, is it true that some family members are serving terms because of Obi in UK? By the way, still on family matters, why has Obi, a known Catholic, yet to marry his wife said to be an Olumba member? Did the wife spend N1.5b on tours and the “stingy” man approved it?
- How much did Obi actually leave for Obiano and what’s the economy of savings when pensioners were dying?
- Was the massive NEXT Supermarket Malls expanded during the tenure of Obi as the Anambra State governor? Why did Obi not disclose the offshore accounts listed by Pandora Papers?
- Why did Obi divide Anambra along Catholics versus others especially against the Anglicans?
- Must Obi supporters curse and abuse on any issue relating to Obi especially on Twitter and Facebook?
- How did Obi’s father die, which he is yet to be disclosed till date and how long did Obi stay in UNN studying Philosophy and what’s his result?
- How was the matter resolved, the matter of N250m cash found with Obi’s aide in Apapa being taken to Obi’s personal Apapa office while he was the governor of Anambra State??
