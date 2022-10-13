Davido hails Portable over new facial tattoo

Award-winning Afrobeats singer, Davido has hailed his controversial colleague, Portable over his new facial tatoo.

Davido shared one of the pictures of Portable making rounds and hailed him. He wrote: Zazu show your tattoo…Bruh don’t give AF. KALA.

Davido is among the singers who have heavily bodied tattoos, however, he doesn’t have anything inscribed on his face.

YOUNEWS reported that Portable stormed Cyprus for his concert but decided to get a new look and opted for some new works of art on his face.

In a video shared via his Instagram page, Portable could be seen sitting on a chair while a White man gave him his desired drawings.

These come as additions to the already existing tattoos all over the crooner’s body.

He wrote: “ZAZUU IKA OF AFRICA. Actually best tattoo guy in Cyprus”.

Reacting to the video, Netizens faulted his new look and tagged him with different names they could think of. Some have also compared him to American rapper, Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.