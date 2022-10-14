Ex-INEC boss, Jega, rejects national honour..see his reason

Former Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has declined the offer of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by the Federal Government.

YOUNEWS gets to know from reliable sources said that the former INEC Chairman rejected the award on a personal basis.

The national honours were conferred to 437 Nigerians of which five persons received Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), 54 Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) and 67 Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

Others are 64 for Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR), 101 for Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), 75 for Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), 56 for Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) and 8 for Federal Republic Medal (FRM).

The recipients of the national honours awards include serving and former governors, serving and former presiding officers of the National Assembly, serving and former Chief Justices of Nigeria and serving and former legislators.

Others are serving and former service chiefs, traditional rulers, retired public servants, lawyers, philanthropists, businessmen, ministers and members of the academia.

His reason for respectfully decline, like Chinua Achebe did once is traceable to his stance on Buhari’s government.

Earlier, sometimes last year YOUNEWS had reported how Attahiru Jega, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as “very disappointing.”

In an interview, Jega said the current administration has performed below the expectations of “so many Nigerians”.

Jega served as Nigeria’s electoral umpire from 2010 to 2015, following his appointment by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He remains the only INEC chairman that has presided over two general elections in Nigeria — in 2011 and 2015, when Jonathan lost to Buhari, making him the first incumbent president to lose re-election.

Jega, who was once a vice-chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, said although Buhari enjoys goodwill from many Nigerians, citizens are worried “about the direction the country is taking.”

“He (Buhari) has disappointed so many people. He still has time to correct things if he has the capacity to do that. Frankly, his government has been very disappointing,” he was quoted to have said.

“Governance has been very poor at the federal level and many of the states, that is why we are seeing challenges everywhere; whether it is insurgency, banditry, armed robbery or other things.”

Jega’s comments re-echoed the concerns of prominent Nigerians including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, who have been critical of this government.