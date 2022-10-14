Ex Oyo State gov, Olunloyo, dead ?

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
YouNews October 14, 2022 Burial, Celebrity, Interviews, News, Press Release Leave a comment 90 Views

The 88 years Old Former Governor of Oyo State, Victor Omololu Olunloyo who survived death rumour months back had died.

Sources mentioned this with caution to YOUNEWS in the evening hours on Friday.

Olunloyo, who is the father of social media journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, died Friday afternoon in Ibadan.

He was rumored to have died earlier this year, around July.Then he was seriously I’ll, but he survived it.

Then the family of a former governor of Oyo State, Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo, debunked the rumoured death of the politician.

Refuting the claims, the family called for prayers amid concerns over his state of health, stating that Olunloyo was then at the Intensive Care Unit of the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

Chief Dr. Victor Omololu Sowemimo Olunloyo affectionately called (aka VOSO) was a mathematician who became governor of Oyo State in Nigeria in October 1983, holding the office briefly until the military regime of Muhammadu Buhari took power in December 1983. He later became a power in the People’s Democratic Party in Oyo State.

