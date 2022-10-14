Kanu’s lawyers, Ohanaeze, others react to his release

Reacting to the latest judgment, Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor said, ‘’Automatically, he (Kanu) is barred from facing any prosecution again. No court has jurisdiction again to try him.”

Shedding light on the judicial victory, the lead counsel, Mike Ozhekome, SAN, explained that he filed the action after the Federal High struck out eight of the charges levelled against his client.

He stated, ‘’Based on that, we appealed on behalf of Nnamdi Kanu that the lower court was wrong. There was one fundamental issue on which the court today anchored this judgment and which is that the lower court never evaluated the mountain of evidence placed before it regarding the forceful capture, kidnap, torture, and extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya back to Nigeria on the 26th of June 14th 2021.

‘’The lower court glossed over it. We placed this before the lower court in more than 10 paragraphs of solid materials to show the circumstances under which Nnamdi Kanu was forcibly abducted, kidnapped, blindfolded, tortured, and rendered back to Nigeria extra-judicially, extra-legally against the laws of Kenya, against the laws of Nigeria, against all international instruments dealing with extradition, including various sections of the extradition act of Nigeria, including section 15.

The senior lawyer lauded the judgment, saying the appellate court agreed with him that FG ‘’breezily breached the laws it made, that it never followed due process or the Anti- terrorism Act.’’

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olalekan Ojo, said the Court of Appeal has proved that the court of law is the last hope of every Nigerian.

He said “The judgment of the Court of Appeal seems to be correct until it is set aside by the Supreme Court.

“However, there is an aspect of it that I read. The Court of Appeal held that the extradition of Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria was illegal and that illegality constitutes a bar to any further trial. That is the basis of the judgment.

“All that the Court of Appeal said is that Nnamdi Kanu ought not to have been put on trial in the first instance. The Court of Appeal has proved that the court of law is the last hope of every Nigerian.”

Ohanaeze, others react

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo described the Appeal Court decision as a landmark judgment.

Ohanaeze spokesman, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, who spoke to one of our correspondents in a telephone interview said, “I receive the news with happiness, joy and jubilation. It’s jubilation galore across the entire South-East and Nigeria in general because we are relieved by the Appeal Court judgment. It’s a landmark and I am very much happy.

“We commend every other person who have stood behind the Igbo race in this struggle and above all, we also commend Nnamdi Kanu because what he is fighting in IPOB is an expression of the outcome, effect and not a cause.

“The cause is the circumstances surrounding Nigeria: hardship, marginalisation, lopsidedness. So, what is happening in IPOB is an expression of dissatisfaction with the Nigerian system of governance.

“Nnamdi Kanu is representing Igbo collectiveness of consciousness. We are very happy with the landmark judgment. It’s one of the very best judgments ever delivered by the judiciary.”

Reacting, a political activist, Omoyele Sowore, said the next thing is for Kanu to be allowed to go home immediately.

He tweeted, “#FreeNnamdiKanuNow: We warned Muhammadu Buhari that the abduction of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya was a grave mistake! Now they’re sulking. Next, Let Mazi Nnamdi go home tonight!

Kanu’s disciple, Simon Ekpa, also demanded the unconditional release of the IPOB leader, saying, “Court has declared Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s abduction & extraordinary rendition from Kenya illegal, that it was done in clear and egregious violation of extant international laws. All we want is the unconditional release of MNK nothing more.”

On his part, a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, said, “Should the Federal Government decide to appeal against the discharge and acquittal of Nnamdi Kanu by the Court of Appeal, it must still release Kanu. This is because the liberty of a citizen cannot be stayed. There is no room for a stay of execution in this kind of case.”

Also, the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance in Ebonyi State, Chukwuma Nwandugo, described Kanu’s release as a historic event in Igbo land capable of making the Igbos feel they were never neglected by the Nigerian system.