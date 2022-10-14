Nnamdi Kanu release, jubilation galore

The jubilation is far and near in the South-East on Thursday following the Court of Appeal judgment .

The Court quashed the terrorism charges preferred against the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Across parts of the South-East states, people celebrated openly on hearing the reports that the court had discharged Kanu who has been in custody since June 2021 when he was arrested in Kenya and brought to Nigeria to face prosecution for leading an outlawed organisation and clamouring for the Republic of Biafra

Commercial driver was seen shouting and honking that Nnamdi Kanu has been freed at last. He said, “Victory at last.

Groups of youths were seen at different locations shouting and singing following the development.

There was spontaneous celebrations when news filtered in that the court had ordered Kanu’s release.

Many youths took to the major streets as they discussed the development in groups.

Celebrations and parties at Imo state University Junction area, Ikenegbu, Amakohia, Orji, Okigwe Road and flyover junction.

At the flyover junction, a Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been freed. It is victory for Biafra.”

At IMSU junction,

The situation was also the same in Enugu .

@ additional report from punch