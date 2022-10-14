Oyetola mocked for saying Osun’ll Deliver One Million Votes For Tinubu

The outgoing Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has predicted that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general elections, Bola Tinubu, would get over 1 million votes from Osun.

And in swift reaction many within and outside Osun have been saying that the promise is laugh able.

” How can you give or deliver what you don’t have?

Why did he not give himself that vote four years ago, when inconclusive was used to foister him on the State..?

Even, now months back ,he was defeated.. So how would he manufacture the million votes..?

” He should just to a corner to lick his wounds”

Thumbing his Chest, Oyetola spoke in his campaign office in Osogbo where he received APC youths that participated in a march tagged ‘Osun Youth March for Tinubu/Shettima 2023’ on Thursday.

The youths staged a walk across major streets in Osogbo, asking the electorate to support Tinubu’s bid to be president in the next general elections.

He said, “I want to commend the leadership of the supporters of Tinubu. Your demonstration today has given me assurance that Osun is for APC in 2023. There is no shaking for us at all.

“The government of Asiwaju (Tinubu) is the government of the youth. He is here to serve Nigerians. He has plans for education, agriculture, infrastructure, social development and many more. You will be surprised the way he will tackle insecurity.

“I am certain that over one million votes are assured for Tinubu in Osun. Our campaigns will be youth oriented.”

Oyetola of APC who was defected by PDP Governorship candidate polled 375,018 in July election.

All things being equal,the Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke with 403,371 votes will be sworn in on 27th November, 2022.