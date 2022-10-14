Would Kanu’s discharge stop Mondays sit-at-home by IPOB in S/East ?

Many are hopeful that Kanu’s release would end the Monday sit-at-home restriction enforced by IPOB members in the South-East.

In Anambra State, drinking spots and fun centres made brisk business as residents trooped to relaxation spots in Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia.

At the Upper Iweka in Onitsha, youths and adults, including men and women displayed massive fireworks while chanting pro-Biafran songs.

In Abia State, It was an atmosphere of joy in Umuahia and Aba areas as family and friends of the IPOB leader rejoiced over the news Kanu’s release.

Reacting to the development, Kanu’s younger brother, Emma Kanu, said that the “The victory is for all of us.

“I am thanking all men, women, pastors, journalists, IPOB media warriors, those we know and those we do not know all over the world, especially the Appeal Court judges that handle the case, even the dead.

“I also thank the Federal Government who understood and which I know will abide by the Appeal Court decision. This is a win-win day. More importantly, this is the time for all to sit down for the truth to be said. The truth must be said.

The Senator representing Abia South at the National Assembly, Enyinnaya Abaribe, said, “We thank God that justice has been done by the judgment.