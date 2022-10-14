Would Nnamdi Kanu be released immediately ?

When asked if Kanu would be released immediately, the Spokesman, Department of State Services, Dr Peter Afunanya declined comment. Asked if the FG would appeal the judgment, he referred inquiries to the Ministry of Justice.

But a lawyer, Jiti Ogunye insisted that the DSS was bound to obey the court order which authorised the release of the IPOB leader.

He noted that the prosecutor did not have a strong case against Kanu hence the decision of the lower court to strike out eight of the 15 charges earlier preferred against him.

Ogunye said, ‘’The lesson here is for the state to learn competency. The prosecution team was standing on quicksand even before the matter was appealed. Henceforth, the Nigerian state will have to learn competency.’’

Interestingly IPOB had hailed the judgment.

Speaking on the development, the Indigenous People of Biafra described the judgment as a welcome development, adding that it showed that there are still good judges in Nigeria.

IPOB’ Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, hailed the Appeal Court judgment, saying it signalled most that judges in the country are not half-baked.

He said, “Yes, we are happy to hear that our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been acquitted and discharged. It shows that some judges are good and know the law and understand that Nnamdi Kanu did not commit crimes and his extraordinary rendition was very illegal.

“Biafrans both home and abroad including our friends should rejoice because Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama has done it again. Biafra realisation is the next target and nothing will stop IPOB from achieving Biafra freedom.”