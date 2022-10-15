Celebrities regroup for FAMOUS FACES Unveiling

These ones :Adesina, Idahosa, Omotoso, Ode, Kargbo, Odunukwe, and many Nollywood Stars, among Others have not been together under same roof in a while.

This unveiling made it possible.

It was the gathering of eminent Nigerians from different walks of life at the recent public presentation of Azuh Amatus’ two new books, FAMOUS FACES…Interactions with Nollywood Stars and Stakeholders (1&2).

The very colourful and glamorous evening event, which held inside the expansive marquee of the prestigious Colonades Hotels, in the heart of Ikoyi, Lagos, began with gaily dressed guests storming the exquisite black carpet that was made possible by Abelinis Limited, for photographs and banters.

The star-studded unveiling was beautifully and professionally anchored by Nollywood super star, Segun Arinze, who was ably supported by witty OAP, MC Ice Water.

The painstakingly packaged presentation was gracefully and graciously chaired by the amiable, cerebral and unassuming special adviser to the President (media and publicity) Chief Femi Adesina, OON.

Adesina who was accompanied to the well attended event by his delectable wife Nike, happily declared the gathering open after the national anthem and well delivered opening prayer by Bishop Isaac Idahosa, who was also the religious father of the day.

Idahosa, the stylish and revered general overseer of wave-making church, Illumination Assembly, who is also the vice presidential candidate of NNPP, prayed for the success of the event, while calling on God to intercede on the many challenges facing Nigeria.

Meanwhile, earlier in his opening remarks, Adesina who was swathed in white flowing Agbada, commended Azuh Amatus for writing two books at the same time. He also narrated how he pushed the author to work harder, while working under him as then daily editor of The Sun newspaper.

He re-echoed what he wrote in the books’ foreword, saying: “Nollywood is the second largest film industry globally, and I doubt if there’s any other journalist who knows the turf better than Azuh Amatus…Thus when he speaks about the industry, you need to listen, as he knows his onions.”

He added: “Famous Faces will be worth the while of all those who read it. Amatus has done an impressive job”, Adesina submitted.

While delivering his welcome address at the high-octane event, which was hugely attended by top Nollywood stars and stakeholders, Amatus, also the publisher of leading online newspaper, DAYLIGHT, thanked all for coming to rejoice and celebrate with him.

Amatus further stated that FAMOUS FACES was his modest contribution to the development, growth and expansion of Nollywood, an industry he loves and has covered passionately as a journalist for over two decades.

“I humbly call on all tertiary institutions offering courses in mass communication, theatre arts, creative arts and other related disciplines to have FAMOUS FACES in their libraries to further expand and deepen the frontiers of Nollywood. FAMOUS FACES is also a handy companion that all friends of Nollywood, fans, movie buffs, practitioners, entertainment lovers, Nigerians and indeed, the rest of the world must have in their homes and libraries.” Amatus maintained.

The books were beautifully and critically reviewed by Chijioke Azuawusiefe, SJ, PhD, who said: “FAMOUS FACES provides a treasure trove for those researching Nollywood as well as presents a data mine for original Nollywood contents that might not readily be available otherwise.”

Interestingly, the highpoint of the razzmatazz-filled ceremony was the unveiling of FAMOUS FACES, which was professionally performed by Adesina with assistance from Idahosa, Blue Dolphin oil and gas CEO, Eddy Ode, Lagos state commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Barrister Sam Kargbo, SAN, Mr. Tope Ajayi, representing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and APC-PCC, Chairman of Colonades Hotels, Chief Charles Odunukwe, leading Nollywood filmmakers and actors such as: Segun Arinze, Zik Zulu-Okafor, Fidelis Duker, Ejike Asiegbu, Victor Osuagwu, Okey Ogunjiofor, Lilian Amah-Aluko among other dignitaries.

With the very successful unveiling ceremony over, Adesina then declared that both books were now available for sales to the public at a cover price of N10, 000, for both volumes.

Meanwhile, other Nollywood stars and stakeholders in attendance included: Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki), Jennifer Eliogu, Tricia Eseigbe-Kerry, Chidi Nwokeabia, Chima Okoroji, Mike Nliam, Uche Sam Anyamele, Ifeanyi Ezekwe, Amaka Smart, Moran Cee and a host of others.

Dignitaries such as: Toni Kan, head, public relations, Globacom, Nasir Ramon, head media, UBA, TV personality Cordelia Okpe, music star, Alex O, Abiodun Oshinibosi, CEO, Abelinis Limited and many others equally graced the unveiling. Also in attendance was the industrialist chairman of Bravo Foams, High Chief Evergreen Jude Ezeobi Onyedum, the Onwa/Owelle Mbosi.

Top media executives also stormed the books presentation, among them Yes international magazine publisher, Sir Azuh Arinze and Mr. Shola Osunkeye, publisher, The Crest, who also doubled as the media father of the day. The Niche publisher, Ikechukwu Amaechi, the publishers quartet of CKN News, News Express, The Newsroon and Daily Review, messrs. Chris Kehinde Nwandu, Isaac Umunna, Emmanuel Malagu and Justus Nwakanma, respectively.

Others were the publishers of Upshots, NewsProbe, NewsNow and SolidNews, Mojeed Jamiu, Casmir Igbokwe, Victor Oriola and Azuh Lilian.

Also in attendance were the daily editor of Vanguard, Eze Anaba, the editor Saturday Guardian, Chuks Nwanne alongside MD/CEO Inspiration FM, Azubike Osumili among others.

DJ Walex Jay was in charge of nonstop music at the gathering that had victuals in surplus.