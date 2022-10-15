Elaborate, teary burial for 80yr old Crocodile

Few days ago, Real crocodile tears was witnessed as Religious faith became strong enough to turn people’s eyes into waterfalls over a Crocodile that died at the ripe age of 80.

Crocodile named Babia, which was believed to be guarding a revered temple in India was found dead, after almost 80 years of active service to the temple of Ananthapadmanabha Swamy temple in the southern state of Kerala.

Hundreds Of People Attend Funeral

It lived in the surrounding lake for nearly 80 years of existence, after the last divine crocodile was killed by English forces in 1940, the temple’s secretary Ramachandran Bhat said.

The temple in Kasaragod dedicated to the Hindu god Vishnu is 3,000 years old, and has been protected for centuries by a lone “divine” crocodile, Bhat also said.

The vegetarian crocodile, Babia, was found dead on Monday floating on the lake, after days of not appearing to take its food.

It was buried with pomp and tears, as the corpse placed on a coconut leaves bed was carried through the town, and buried in the temple yard.

“The last divine crocodile was shot dead by the British military sometime in 1940 and after that Babia appeared in the lake,” Bhat said.

“We can’t say where it came from, but the lake is connected to caves underneath,” Bhat said.

Babia was considered holy because it was thought never to have attacked another animal or any human – including children who were brought to the lake’s edge to touch the reptile to gain its blessings.

Many believed it survived on ‘prasadam’, sacred helpings of rice and jaggery blessed and sanctified by the temple priests, but Bhat said he did not stand by the claim “because there are fish in the lake”.

The scaly corpse was adorned with flowers and blessed before being carried through the crowd of mourners on a coconut leaf bed placed on a litter and then buried on the temple compound.

India’s minister for agriculture and farmers’ welfare Shobha Karandlaje, reasserting that it had a meat-free diet, said in a tweet that “the God’s own crocodile” has attained salvation.