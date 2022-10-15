Life & times of Rico Swavey, the BBnaija star who died

In the early hours of Thursday, death came for Rico Swavey, the 2018 Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) housemate. The reality TV star died a few days after he was involved in a ghastly car accident.

His real name is real name is Patrick Fakoya.

Originally from Ogun state. My mum is half Italian and half Calabar, which makes me a mixed race. He grew up in Jos, Plateau state. I spent most of his educational and grinding days in Jos.

Always smiling, always joking, always laughing..Those who worked with him testify.

Swavey did not have everything as a teenager but with determination and hard work, he braced the odds to achieve his dream of being a musician.

In the interview, the reality TV star recounted how he delved into several other activities to support his music career.

“I engaged in marketing activity and that was to support my music at the time,” he said.

Swavey gained fame when he got into BBNaija season three titled ‘Double Wahala’. Although Miracle Igbokwe won the edition, the show was the defining moment in his pursuit of stardo.

According to him, the reality show helped him to discover his creative prowess and prepared him for the future.

“My experience in the house was a very splendid time and I thank God for being one of the housemates that were selected. It was a great time for me, with a lot of ups and downs, and physical and mental stress which had a very good effect on me. I learnt a lot of things about my culture, about myself, particularly the creative part of myself,” he said.

GOING INTO BBNAIJA TO RAISE AWARENESS ABOUT NIGERIAN CHILDREN WITH AUTISM

As a child, Swavey battled autism — a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain.

Speaking in the 2018 interview, the musician said he experienced slow growth and could not talk until he was about six years old.

The experience first piqued his interest in promoting awareness about children with autism. Apart from this, the actor revealed his cousin also had the disorder.

Swavey wanted a better life for his cousin and other autistic children in Nigeria.

This, he said, informed his decision to raise awareness about his autistic cousin during his stint on the show.

” My cousin Samuel is autistic and I made it known in every diary session that I’m trying to raise awareness for him. Because of all my family members, he is the only one that is different,” he said.

“I remember as a child, I also had delayed growth. I didn’t start talking until I was like five or six. Samuel has that same thing, which I think is even worse than mine because I was not diagnosed with the psychological effect but for him, he has been diagnosed with that already and we found out very late.

“So, I was just looking for this opportunity to raise awareness for him because I need to help my family. I see BBNaija as a platform to do that.

“I’m trying to work with a lot of organisations out there who would help Samuel and other autistic kids in Nigeria because like I said, the kids are the leaders of tomorrow. They are our future so we need to invest in them.”

MAN OF MANY HATS, LOVED BY ALL

Swavey was a man of many hats. He was a musician, songwriter, actor, cook, and music producer. He also studied law at Babcock University. His versatility was something admired by many of his fans.

“I’m a songwriter, music producer, artiste, an actor, and also a cook too. I haven’t gone to school for any of these skills but I found them in me through the course of my life trying to pursue career goals,” he said in the 2018 interview..

