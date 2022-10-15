Nurses under probe for allegedly filming Rico Swavey’s last moments

A 30-second video clip showing the final moments of a former reality TV star, Patrick Fakoya, aka Rico Swavey, at a hospital in Lagos State, has attracted condemnation from members of the public.

In the clip recorded by one of the nurses attending to Rico Swavey, the deceased was placed on oxygen as he was unconscious on a chair.

It was observed that the nurses were attempting to carry him on a bed when the nurse brought out a phone and started recording him.

Another nurse was heard cautioning her colleague against the act.

A commenter on Social media react by saying : “Anytime I watch that video of the nurses joking, laughing and making needless videos of Rico for social media instead of giving him the necessary urgent attention needed to save his life, my heart breaks over again cause he could have survived. “

YOUNEWS reports that the reality TV star got involved in an accident on Tuesday.

A fellow ex-housemate in Big Brother Naija Season 3, Alex Asogwa, who shared the news on her Twitter page on Tuesday, said doctors were trying to resuscitate him.

Rico Swavey, however, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the state government had commenced investigation.

He said, “That hospital is not a government hospital; we have started an investigation into the unprofessional conducts of those who appeared in that video.”