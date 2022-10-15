Obasanjo comically Offers Seat To Peter Obi ..An endorsement ?

The former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has been seen in a viral video, offering the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, his seat at the number one table at a dinner reception.

The reception was to celebrate with personalities from Ogun State who got national awards on Wednesday.

The viral video showed that the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, was present and seated at the same table where Obasanjo dragged Obi to.

In the video, Obasanjo went to take Obi from where he was seated and brought him to the table where Abiodun and others were seated.

Afterwards, Obasanjo said, “My job here is done,” dropped the microphone and made his way out of the event.

Offering is seat to Obi ,as he was leaving the hall is seeing by many as sign of endorsement.

“Posterity shall indeed be kind to Obasanjo for opting to do the very right thing, which is endorsing the best without pretence and ambiguity.

” There’s no better way to exit this function and life in itself than leaving Nigeria in the trust of a competent and accountable leader, to right the wrongs of the past corrupt leadership that have battered our nation. Peter Obi is the 16th President of the Federal Republic”..A public analysts said.

Others comment : Obasanjo has the weight of history on his shoulders.

He knows these men more than we can ever know. He is eager to hand over this country to a competent & decent man in the person of Peter Obi especially now that the other is very old. He knows what is at stake. This may well be his final battle for his nation.

“Obasanjo’s action has more spiritual significance than physical. You may have one or two things to say against obasanjo but with what you see him do on that event, both Heaven and Earth, men and women, cities and Nations of the world will volunteer to endorse Peter Obi.