Opinion : Kudos to one of Obi’s spokesperson, Ndi Kato

If you thought Kenneth Okonwko’s outing for the labour party last time was brilliant,then you need to listen to this young woman. She was spectacularly mesmerizing.

No airs, no BS, no lies, no attacks on anyone, no innuendos. Just issues!

My goodness!

I have always argued that only arrogant and empty spokespersons resort to attacks and subtle insults whenever they have a chance to speak about their candidates and party.

Sell your party and candidates ALWAYS and you don’t need to insult others to achieve that simple task.

What a breath of fresh air Ndi Kato was on her first outing for the labour party recently.

It was like listening to spokespersons of the US Democratic Party. Every sentence packed with so much sense, confidence and decorum. Not a single erm, erm, erm, you know, you know…fake accents or lies.

What got me was when the anchors asked her :”your candidate and his running mate were not around at the unveiling of the list of the Presidential campaign council, do you think that’s something to be concerned about?”

Her response :” yes Peter Obi was not at the unveiling of the list but he’s definitely going to be available at the swearing in ceremony. Besides, we knew where he was at that time of the day. He was with Nigerians and addressing other issues that had to do with fixing the country and moving it forward and that we are in agreement with. Peter Obi is every where, as a matter of fact he is the most visible and of all the candidates ;we even need to start a “where is Peter Obi going to be today campaign” and that’s because he’s almost every where. “

This is the kind of brilliance we have been missing by keeping young people from participating in politics. Kudos to the labour party for giving wings and of course a voice to these youngsters.

@ Kinsley Obom – Egbulem