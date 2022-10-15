Powerful forces settle Kogi govt, Dangote issues behind closed door

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
October 15, 2022

The order by National Security Council on Dangote matter, YOUNEWS learnt is the face value.

Behind the scene ,powerful forces broker peace.

APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, Gov. Sule of Nasarawa State, and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari held an intervention meeting between Gov. Yahaha Bello and the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote to resolve the contentious issues between Kogi State government and the Dangote Cement Company.

The Federal Government through the National Security Council however ordered the immediate reopening of Dangote Cement Company in Obajana, Kogi State, by the State Government.

The council gave the order at a security meeting held in Abuja earlier today, Friday, October 14, 2022.

The council further advised that all the issues in contention be resolved legally, adding that the government’s commitment to providing employment was not negotiable

