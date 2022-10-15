Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Senators Present National Awards To Tinubu

Senators Present National Awards To Tinubu

YouNews October 15, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 54 Views

Senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Adeola and his Ekiti Central counterpart, Opeyemi Bamidele, have presented their national awards to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Adeola shared pictures from the moment on his Facebook page on Friday saying, “I and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele presenting our National Honour Awards to our Leader and Mentor, the Incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Tinubu.”

Adeola and Bamidele received the Commander of the Order of the Niger award from the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) on Tuesday.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Life & times of Rico Swavey, the BBnaija star who died

In the early hours of Thursday, death came for Rico Swavey, the 2018 Big Brother ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.