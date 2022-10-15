Senators Present National Awards To Tinubu

Senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Adeola and his Ekiti Central counterpart, Opeyemi Bamidele, have presented their national awards to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Adeola shared pictures from the moment on his Facebook page on Friday saying, “I and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele presenting our National Honour Awards to our Leader and Mentor, the Incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Tinubu.”

Adeola and Bamidele received the Commander of the Order of the Niger award from the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) on Tuesday.