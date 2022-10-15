Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Tinubu, Shettima @ Ndume’s Daughter Wedding

Tinubu, Shettima @ Ndume’s Daughter Wedding

YouNews October 15, 2022 Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 41 Views

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, on Friday attended the wedding fathia of Senator Abdullahi Gumel’s son, Muhammad and the daughter of Senator Ali Ndume, Kaltum.

The wedding fathia held at the National Mosque, Abuja.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Life & times of Rico Swavey, the BBnaija star who died

In the early hours of Thursday, death came for Rico Swavey, the 2018 Big Brother ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.