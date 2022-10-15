Tinubu, Shettima @ Ndume’s Daughter Wedding
October 15, 2022
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, on Friday attended the wedding fathia of Senator Abdullahi Gumel’s son, Muhammad and the daughter of Senator Ali Ndume, Kaltum.
The wedding fathia held at the National Mosque, Abuja.
