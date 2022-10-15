Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Thiago Silva (6) celebrates scoring Chelsea's first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 19, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

What do you think ..IS THIAGO SILVA : BEST CENTRAL DEFENDER ?

At the moment, is he the best central defender in the world?

Let’s debate or argue. No bias, no sentiment and no affinities. Who do you think is better than him at the moment if you think he’s not the best?

At 38, he is arguably the oldest central defender in any of the top clubs in the top leagues in Europe.

He is Brazil’s captain and will lead the Selecao to Qatar 2022 where he hopes to crown his effort and now out of International football with a World Cup gold.

He has won the COPA America and Champions League among other trophies. Perhaps he has the World Cup to complete the trophy circle.

But that’s not the issue here.

This piece attempts to solve the puzzle WHO IS THE BEST CENTRAL DEFENDER PRESENTLY?

Don’t forget, The captain of Germany 1990 World Cup team Lothar Matthaus was nick named
The Man of Steel because when ever he lined up
He gave “steel” to the team
Thiago Silva’s middle name should be “Solid”
because he gives concrete and solid cover in his team .He is the numero uno !

© inspired by Desmond Ekwueme

