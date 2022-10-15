What do you think ..IS THIAGO SILVA : BEST CENTRAL DEFENDER ?

At the moment, is he the best central defender in the world?

Let’s debate or argue. No bias, no sentiment and no affinities. Who do you think is better than him at the moment if you think he’s not the best?

At 38, he is arguably the oldest central defender in any of the top clubs in the top leagues in Europe.

He is Brazil’s captain and will lead the Selecao to Qatar 2022 where he hopes to crown his effort and now out of International football with a World Cup gold.

He has won the COPA America and Champions League among other trophies. Perhaps he has the World Cup to complete the trophy circle.

But that’s not the issue here.

This piece attempts to solve the puzzle WHO IS THE BEST CENTRAL DEFENDER PRESENTLY?

Don’t forget, The captain of Germany 1990 World Cup team Lothar Matthaus was nick named

The Man of Steel because when ever he lined up

He gave “steel” to the team

Thiago Silva’s middle name should be “Solid”

because he gives concrete and solid cover in his team .He is the numero uno !

© inspired by Desmond Ekwueme