What some Prominent Nigerian are saying about Tinubu

YouNews October 15, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 84 Views

Some of Asiwaju Tinubu’s Testimonials, but the question on lips is ,Will these translate to success for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed ?

  1. IBB saw Asiwaju and he shouted, “ASIWAJU OF THE UNIVERSE.”
  2. The only candidate I can support apart from myself is Tinubu
  • Rabiu Kwankaso.
  1. I would have supported Tinubu assuming am not on ballot
    -Atiku Abubakar
  2. Asiwaju is a good material and the best that Nigeria need at this time.
  • Ayo Fayose
  1. If you are in PDP, nobody would have contested primary with you.
  • Suleiman Lamido to Tinubu
  1. Tinubu is the best that Nigeria needs now
  • Alh Asari Dokibo
  1. Asiwaju is my leader and I will never attack his aspiration
  • Wike
  1. Tinubu Is a good man and the best for Nigeria
    -Alh. Tanko Yakassai
  2. The only person that can drive the affairs of this country in this critical time is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
  • Babatunde Raji Fashola, 24/7/2022
  1. Tinubu is my brother who I respect a lot for his contributions to Nigeria,
    -Peter Obi
  2. For the development of this country, all we need is Asiwaju.
  • Adamu Alhaji Jauro II (Abu Affan )

