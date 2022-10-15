What some Prominent Nigerian are saying about Tinubu

Some of Asiwaju Tinubu’s Testimonials, but the question on lips is ,Will these translate to success for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed ?
- IBB saw Asiwaju and he shouted, “ASIWAJU OF THE UNIVERSE.”
- The only candidate I can support apart from myself is Tinubu
- Rabiu Kwankaso.
- I would have supported Tinubu assuming am not on ballot
-Atiku Abubakar
- Asiwaju is a good material and the best that Nigeria need at this time.
- Ayo Fayose
- If you are in PDP, nobody would have contested primary with you.
- Suleiman Lamido to Tinubu
- Tinubu is the best that Nigeria needs now
- Alh Asari Dokibo
- Asiwaju is my leader and I will never attack his aspiration
- Wike
- Tinubu Is a good man and the best for Nigeria
-Alh. Tanko Yakassai
- The only person that can drive the affairs of this country in this critical time is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
- Babatunde Raji Fashola, 24/7/2022
- Tinubu is my brother who I respect a lot for his contributions to Nigeria,
-Peter Obi
- For the development of this country, all we need is Asiwaju.
- Adamu Alhaji Jauro II (Abu Affan )