Celebrity Auto-dealer Wife, who set House on Fire During Fight With Husband is dead

Bimbo Ogbonna, the wife of IVD had burnt down their Lagos mansion.

It was gathered that the incident happened at their residence in Megamound estate, Lekki, Lagos on Wednesday, October 12 2022.

Sources, said that Bimbo had confronted her husband over the constant beatings she received from him and a fight ensued.

It is a sad time for the family of late Bimbo Ogbonna, the wife of celebrity auto-dealer, IVD.

The wife of the popular businessman has passed on to glory.

The sad news was announced by her sister, Mama Jazz, in an Instagram post on Saturday, October 15 2022.

Announcing her demise, her sister called out IVD for killing his wife.

According to reports, Bimbo was in pains at a hospital after she was almost burnt to death during a brawl with her husband.

The source, who called for help, rushed her and IVD to the hospital.

Unfortunately, Bimbo was burnt beyond recognition.

YOUNEWS Learnt that IVD had absconded as his wife, was admitted into Intensive Care Unit at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.

A source, disclosed that the mum of five was rejected by at least 10 hospitals on Wednesday because of her condition