Fayemi Out, Oyebanji ..It’s Swearing in today (Sun, Oct 16) in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, would be inaugurated as governor of the state on Sunday, October 16, 2022, for a term of four years following the expiration on Saturday, October 15 of the four-year tenure of Fayemi.

On June 19, 2022, that the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Oyebanji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, as the winner of the Ekiti State governorship election.

The APC candidate scored 187,057 votes to defeat its closest rival, the SDP, which garnered 82,211 votes, the PDP, which got 67,457 votes and 13 other parties that participated in Saturday’s governorship election. Out of the 360,753 votes cast, the total valid votes in the election were 351,865.

Oyebanji said that he would work with competent, courageous and transparent persons in his bid to drive his agenda of making Ekiti prosperous.

Oyebanji said that securing the citizens, building enduring Infrastructure and solving the perennial epileptic power supply to the state would form the focal areas of concentration.

“My vision is to have a society where everybody will prosper,” he said while speaking in a chat with journalists in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

He also assured that his administration would be transparent and work hard to build strong institutions, rather than strong men to help our people.