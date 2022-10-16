Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Money Does Not Buy You Happiness – Billionaire Akon

YouNews October 16, 2022

Akon in an interview has claimed money does not bring one happiness and it also takes one away from family.

The singer made the claim during a radio interview while lamenting the challenges associated with having money.

Akon said “Money does not necessarily buy happiness as it largely depends on what makes one happy.

“People who have money do not have time as it makes you lose yourself and takes you away from your family.

“Money brings you more problems than it brings comfort. You lose yourself. You can’t find time for your family. That’s no comfort.”

The 49-year-old singer went on to explain that since money makes people unable to find time for their family, then that is no comfort

