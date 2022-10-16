Opinion : Akute-Ajuwon-Alagbole Roads: Why I Don’t Believe Dapo Abiodun

My name is Azuh Arinze. I’m a journalist and author. I live in the Akute-Ajuwon-Alagbole-Olambe axis of Ogun State. And I’ve been living there for so many years. I have also witnessed the coming and going of a few governors, including those I know to an appreciable extent.

Without fear or favour, I want to say that all these governors are very, very uncreative and uncaring. As a matter of fact, I have lived in that axis long enough to know and understand the game usually played by them. Once elections are approaching, they move caterpillars and some idle “men at work” experts to the terrible and horrible roads. These men are usually busy doing nothing and making worse a bad situation with their artificial creation of perennial gridlock. As you drive to work in the morning, you will see them going up and down. In the evening, while returning from work, instead of seeing results, you will still see them faffing around and constituting even a bigger nuisance.

The circle continues until the end of the elections. Once those that station them there every election period accomplish their aim and ambition, that becomes the end of the story.

Governor Dapo Abiodun just began his days ago. I don’t know how it will eventually pan out, but like I wrote in the title of this piece, I am very, very skeptical about what he began there some three or so days ago.

I drove past the road today and except I want to deceive myself, my conclusion is “dis na still de same old story and style.” However, I hope I’m proven wrong this time round. Until then, make all of us still dey watch the free cinema.