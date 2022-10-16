Untold story of Ekiti Airport, and Aare Afe Babalola’s dotting support

The role of legal luminary, Aare Babalola is unquantifiable in the success of the newly opened and commissioned Ekiti Airport.

YOUNEWS gathered from sourced that he is indeed a pillar of support, as far ad the project is concern.

“The clearing of the vast land by tractors ,we gathered is one of the areas he was involved in ,quietly and understated, as he would want to do” Mr Adedara, a native of Ekiti, who is privy to information, mentioned to YOUNEWS.

Dr. Fayemi said the inauguration of the airport was in fulfillment of his promise to continue to work for the people of the state who elected him to his very last day in office saying the project saw the light of the day despite the very limited resources available to the state.

The Governor noted that his administration defied the challenges of COVID-19 which affected global, national and state economies to ensure that the dream of the airport became a reality which culminated in the test landing of the first flight on his last day in office.

Going down the memory lane, the Governor recalled that the move to start the project began during his first tenure in 2012 with a Committee on the Viability of the Airport led by legal luminary, Aare Babalola, raised by his then administration noting that the Committee submitted its report in 2012.

According to him, his first administration through the State Executive Council considered and approved the report submitted which was accommodated in the its plan for 2013-2015 Medium Term Sector Strategy but the plan was halted by his exit from office after the 2014 governorship election which placed the project on suspension.

The Governor said his successor in office, Mr. Ayo Fayose, embraced the idea to continue with the project but it couldn’t see the light of the day until the tenure ended in 2018.

He said further: “Upon my assumption of office in 2018, I appointed aviation experts and industry related officials to kick start the implementation of the project. They made several Advocate visits to communities in order to meet the requirements for the establishment of the airport.

“The administration took the following steps: we secured the approval, the revalidation of approval from the Federal Ministry of Aviation. We also secured the Department of State Services (DSS) clearance, we paid all the necessary fees for the construction, planning and certification to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and conducting Environmental and Sustainability Impact Assessment.

“As a government that adheres strictly to the rule of law with unwavering respect for the rights of our people, we made several appeals to communities affected for enumeration of their farmlands to ensure commensurate monetary compensation is paid on their crops.

To this end, a total of 669 claimants were duly compensated out of those that presented themselves for the exercise. We acquired 4,017 hectares of land from nine communities: Ago Aduloju, Aso Ayegunle, Bolorunduro, Igbogun, Araromi, Obbo, Afao, Orun, Igbemo and Ijan covering three local government areas in the state.

Interestingly the renowned lawyer, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), once said the much-expected airport project in Ekiti State failed intialky because the Kayode Fayemi administration in his first coming felt the State did not need such a facility and did not follow up the Federal Government’s intention to set up one in the state.

Then Aare Babalola, who is the founder of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), who spoke on the need for such a facility, noted that since the state had no rail line passing through it, an airport would be a better option for people to access the state.

He noted that he made spirited efforts at getting an airport,

Babalola said the landlocked nature of the state, the appalling state of the old federal roads and the need for accessibility for sundry development needs had compelled the urgent need of an airport in the state.

The senior advocate, who spoke in Ado Ekiti while receiving a delegation of the African Development Bank, led by its Director, Nigeria Country Department, Mr Ebrima Faal, said access was necessary for the university’s growth, including its industrial park, multi-system hospital and agricultural enterprise farm.

He said, “I approached the Federal Government to approve an airport for Ekiti State which was approved by the government of President Goodluck Jonathan along with those in Gombe, Asaba and Bayelsa. Unfortunately, ours was abandoned while the other three are now in operation.

“With the facilities in ABUAD, Ekiti and ABUAD need an airport now. With all these in mind, with AfDB, Ekiti State Government and other Ekiti stakeholders as well as the generality of Nigerians, this can become a reality,” Babalola said.

The ABUAD founder, who said full operations would soon begin at the institution’s industrial park, said, “It is the Industrial Park owned by Stanford University that turned Silicon Valley to one of the richest industrial hubs in the United States. ABUAD has a 500-acre Industrial Park, which is similar to that of Stanford, which has 700 acres.

He added that while the other states had their airports built, the Fayemi administration did not show interest in it.

YOUNEWS ,however gathered that his passion became fired on the project during the second. Coming.

Governor Ayodele Fayose also made tremendous efforts at getting the airport built when he first came to office, YOUNEWS can say authoritatively, but that the efforts were frustrated.

“We acquired land and moved to site after meeting with all stakeholders. In fact, we had cleared over 30 hectares of land. Surprisingly, some people went to instigate some land owners and they went to court to stop the project” Fayose said.