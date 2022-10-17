Opinion: Do not envy Tinubu’s Media Managers

I am not boasting here, but I know a little about media management and handling. And I know when media handlers have a tough jobs in their hands in terms of their principal’s ability to flawlessly interface with audiences and speak extempore.

Therefore, I want you to note the following:

The media handlers of APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, deserve our sympathy rather than abuse and condemnation.

Tinubu, may NEVER LIKELY attend events like the NBA conference, ICAN conference or that of the NMA or similar events.

He will LIKELY only address gatherings filled with fiercely loyal party members and supporters who will be singing his praises and cheering anything he says no matter how incoherent or inane.

He will LIKELY NOT attend any live interview or debates where critical questions will be asked and where proceedings will be outside the control of his media team.

If he will LIKELY address a press briefing, those who will ask questions would have been prepped up and told what to ask. He, in turn, would have been adequately briefed about what to expect and coached on how to respond. No question outside those prepped will be entertained.

At rallies, if at all they hold any, he will LIKELY be speaking very briefly just like Buhari then.

If you notice, I keep using the word “likely”. Well, this is as per the present situation.

You know what? He is a miracle working God.

Nothing He can not change.

Meanwhile, spare a thought for his media managers and personal aides.

Ako isé ni won n se.

Good morning…

@ Samuel Ajayi