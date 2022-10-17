Opinion : Tinubu doesn’t have the gift of oratory… and he knows

Some are GREAT THINKERS.

There are some who have the gift of VISION.

There are people with the gift of articulating VISIONS into writing. They are GREAT WRITERS. That’s their gift.

Some are GREAT SPEAKERS. They are very ELOQUENT and have the power to face crowds and buttress their points very convincingly. It’s another gift.

There are also BRILLIANT PEOPLE who are gifted with brains of GENIUS. People with great Intellectual prowess.

At the best of times, even when he was Governor of Lagos and all the many years he managed Lagos affairs, Asíwájú hasn’t ever been a visible public speaker.

Asíwájú Bola Tinubu doesn’t have the gift of ORATORY.

He has never laid claim to it.

The gift Asíwájú Bola Tinubu has is what I can call ORGANIZATIONAL CAPACITY.

That gift is most suited for POLITICS.

POLITICS RUN EVERYTHING OF GOVERNMENT AND INFACT OUR LIVES. ONCE YOU GET THE POLITICS RIGHT, EVERY OTHER THINGS WILL ALIGN.

He has a knack for IDENTIFYING the Orators, Speakers, Intellectuals, Men of Vision , Doers and everybody that can be useful in a perfect team.

He knows how to FIND THEM.

He has the resources to PULL THEM TO HIS SIDE.

He is an EXCELLENT PEOPLE MANAGER

He also has the good quality of allowing his team to work freely and professionally. He doesn’t interfere.

What he does is to stay in the background and be plugging all the POLITICS that will make his TEAM SUCCESSFUL.

Once you have assembled a BRILLIANT TEAM of COMPETENT TECHNOCRATS, you fix them in their right places and allow them function optimally, all you need to do is take care of the POLITICS so they are never derailed.

The search isn’t about ORATORS but of men with CAPACITY TO MANAGE NIGERIA’S HUMAN AND MATERIAL RESOURCES FOR THE GREATER GOOD.

He is never threatened by the achievements of those he mentors.

That is why Asíwájú Bola Tinubu is your man.

He has the track record.

© Adedamola Adetayo

17 October 2022