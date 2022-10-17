Singer Portable reportedly buys car worth N100m overseas

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
October 17, 2022

Habeeb Okikiola also known as Portable, controversial Nigerian singer, has reportedly bought a car worth N100 million.

A Tiktoker said that Portable purchased the expensive whip overseas but he, however, did not state the type of car.

He made the claim in a video circulating online as he congratulated the Zazuu star on his latest acquisition.

Meanwhile, the singer had earlier shared photos of himself posing by a Ferrari and stated that happiness is free.

He wrote; ‘‘ZAzuu I have been fighting since I was a child I am not a survivor I am a warrior 🦾🦾🦾🦾 Aza Man Happiness is Free 💰 Make money before you ❤️ love 💗 Poor man no get brother.”

