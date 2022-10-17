Tinubu apologises for slip of tongue

On Sunday, at Kaduna State Investment Summit, All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu while commending, Governor Nasir El-Rufai for his transformational leadership in the state had a slip of tongue that is common to every human being and even great leaders.

And he is trying to be apologetic about it.

Bayo Onanuga

Director, Media & Publicity

Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council on

October 15, 2022 made this known.

The APC leader inadvertently said Governor El-Rufai “turned a rotten situation” he met on ground in Kaduna into “a bad one” whereas he meant to say “to a great one.”

It was a mere slip, that is not unusual in life, even among leaders of nations.

We recognise we are in political season where everything is latched on for deliberate distortion and twisted mischief.

While mischief makers went so low, we noted that the audience at KadInvest 7.0 followed Asiwaju Tinubu with rapt attention and knew he only had a slip.

We can only tell mischief makers to look for better and productive things to do with their time.