Atiku’s Campaign attacked in Kaduna, one die in Zamfara, many injured

Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the attacks on supporters of his party in Zamfara and Kaduna states.

Hoodlums invaded the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign mega rally in Kaduna and launched an attack on the crowd.

The hoodlums came into the Ranchers Bees Stadium venue with sticks and machetes and started attacking the crowd, leaving many injured.

The hoodlums invaded the venue three times before they were finally repelled by security operatives and members of the opposition party.

Atiku said Atiku, the attacks in Kaduna and Zamfara, which led to the death of a PDP member, were direct attempts to suppress the legitimate campaigns of the party in the states.

This was disclosed in a statement he signed on Monday.

He said, “I have received reports of coordinated attacks on members of our great party, the PDP, by thugs in Zamfara State, which reportedly led to the death of one of our member.

“I condemn these attacks entirely because they are attempts to scuttle the lawful right of Nigerians to assemble peacefully and a direct attempt to suppress the legitimate campaigns of the PDP in the state.

“I reassure the Zamfara State PDP of my support, and most importantly, my heart goes out to the PDP family in Zamfara and the friends and loved ones of victims of this attack.”

Shortly after condemning the attacks in Zamfara, the former vice president issued another statement lamenting attacks on PDP supporters at the party’s rally in Kaduna.

He said, “I have just received emergency reports of attacks on PDP supporters by thugs sponsored to scuttle the ongoing PDP campaign rally in Kaduna State. This is undemocratic and against the peace accord that all parties signed just a few weeks ago.

“I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to call on all parties to call their supporters and members to order and to ensure that campaigns, just as with the elections themselves, are kept free, fair and safe.”