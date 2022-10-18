Auto dealer whose wife died in inferno, arrested

Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 37-year-old Lagos car dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD, over the death of his wife, Abimbola, in the Lekki area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this to our correspondent on Monday.

He said, “He was arrested on Saturday, he’s with us.”

Ikechukwu and Abimbola had been married for 16 years, with the union blessed with five children

The marriage, however, was fraught with disagreement and alleged domestic violence.

At the climax of their clash, the couple separated and were said to have reunited recently.

However, on Saturday, October 15, there was a fire incident at their Lekki mansion, as Abimbola was caught in the inferno.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she died.