Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Auto dealer whose wife died in inferno, arrested

Auto dealer whose wife died in inferno, arrested

YouNews October 18, 2022 Celebrity, Crime, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 70 Views

Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 37-year-old Lagos car dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD, over the death of his wife, Abimbola, in the Lekki area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this to our correspondent on Monday.

He said, “He was arrested on Saturday, he’s with us.”

Ikechukwu and Abimbola had been married for 16 years, with the union blessed with five children

The marriage, however, was fraught with disagreement and alleged domestic violence.

At the climax of their clash, the couple separated and were said to have reunited recently.

However, on Saturday, October 15, there was a fire incident at their Lekki mansion, as Abimbola was caught in the inferno.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Saraki calls for probes of Attacks on Campaign, PDP suspect APC

Abubakar Bukola Saraki , the former governor of Kwara State has described the development as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.