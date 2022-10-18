Implications of Osun unopposed LG election

The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) on Sunday announced the results of Saturday’s local government election conducted across the 30 LGA, 32 LCDA, 7 area offices and 393 political wards in the State with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), winning all the seats unopposed.

Now, YOUNEWS has gathered that one of the consequences when tomorrow come is already in the minds of actors on political stage.

The Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke has been warned any move to dissolve the elected local government officials in the State would attract impeachment procedures when he becomes governor.

This warning was issued by Adegoke Ogunsola, the Osun APC Legal Adviser while fielding questions from journalists on the possible dissolution of the elected chairmen and councillors under the ruling party by the governor-elect.

Interestingly, Segun Oladitan, OSIEC Chairman, while addressing journalists with the newly elected chairmen, vice-chairmen and councillors at the Commission’s Premises in Osogbo, said that only All Progressives Congress (APC) participated in the Saturday election as all other political parties boycotted the electoral exercise.

He said, “It is apposite to state that as at the time of the close of nomination and deadline given for withdrawal and substitution of candidates, only one Political Party, that is, the All Progressives Congress (APC) obtained and submitted the nomination forms for screening on behalf of its aspirants in all the Local Government Areas, Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) and Area Councils in the State.

“Those candidates for Chairmanship, Vice Chairmanship and Councillorship positions were screened and the lists of cleared candidates were displayed in all the Local Government Areas, Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) and Area Councils in the State.

“The glaring implication of this is that we had only one validly nominated and cleared candidate for each of the Chairmanship, Vice Chairmanship and Councillorship positions for the elections of Saturday, 15″ October, 2022 in the State.”

Oladitan then declared and returned the 393 councillors unopposed in their respective local government areas, local council development areas and area councils having fulfilled requirements of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) the Electoral Act 2022 and the Law of Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, 2022.

He also declared the 69 chairmen and vice-chairmen duly elected, having been subjected to YES or NO votes in their respective Local Government Areas, Local Council Development Areas, Area Councils and political wards.

The OSIEC Chairman didn’t issue any figures of the votes cast but said all the chairmen and vice-chairmen elected had not less than one-third of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of all the Wards in the Area Councils, according to Section 106(1) (a) & (b) of the Electoral Act 2022.

He later presented certificates of return to all the new council officials.

But Osun PDP, which had described the conduct of the poll as an illegality, had in a statement signed by Adekunle Akindele, its caretaker chairman, warned that that all the elected local government officials would be dissolved on assumption of office by Ademola Adeleke as governor on November 27, 2022.

However, Ogunsola, who also doubled as the chairmanship candidate for Ifelodun Local Government, noted that no governor in Nigeria has the power to dissolve elected local government officials.

Ogunsola maintained that local government is a level of government, not an appendage of the State government.

“The Governor of a State does not have the power to dissolve any elected member unless the court gives that particular nod that for certain reasons the governor could go ahead to dissolve or in the alternative, the House of Assembly is an arm of government that could also give a resolution that may lead to the dissolution of local government.”

Ogunsola noted that it is an impeachable offence for any governor to dissolve elected local government.

While speaking on the litigation filed by the Osun PDP against OSIEC on the legality of conducting the local government election, Ogunsola said as a law abiding citizen, he would wait for the outcome of the case pending in the Federal High Court, Osogbo